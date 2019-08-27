Contrasting of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.59 N/A -2.19 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.45 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 2.35 and it happens to be 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 65.75% upside potential and an average price target of $18. On the other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 159.01% and its average price target is $23. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 84.7% respectively. 22.3% are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.