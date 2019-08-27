Contrasting of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.62 N/A -2.19 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.47 N/A 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.35. From a competition point of view, Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Cambrex Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 64.84% at a $18 consensus price target. Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 consensus price target and a -2.84% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.