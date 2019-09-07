Contrasting of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

As Restaurants companies, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 7 0.46 N/A 0.18 43.68 YUM! Brands Inc. 106 6.50 N/A 4.02 27.97

Table 1 highlights Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. YUM! Brands Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta indicates that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. YUM! Brands Inc.’s 0.53 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 1 6 1 2.13

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 44.02% at a $9.75 average target price. On the other hand, YUM! Brands Inc.’s potential downside is -10.90% and its average target price is $106.22. The data provided earlier shows that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than YUM! Brands Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.1% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares and 78.6% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of YUM! Brands Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -0.5% 8.46% 16.06% -11.17% 13.57% 0.63% YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41%

For the past year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than YUM! Brands Inc.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.