Contrasting of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 32 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 36 0.69 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arco Platform Limited and Synaptics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited are 17.1 and 16.8. Competitively, Synaptics Incorporated has 3.2 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Arco Platform Limited and Synaptics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

$46 is Arco Platform Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.07%. Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated’s average target price is $40.17, while its potential upside is 28.09%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Synaptics Incorporated is looking more favorable than Arco Platform Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arco Platform Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 100% of Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited had bullish trend while Synaptics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.