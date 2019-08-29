Contrasting of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

This is a contrast between Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 37 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 35 3.01 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arco Platform Limited and Benefitfocus Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Liquidity

11.9 and 11.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arco Platform Limited. Its rival Benefitfocus Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Arco Platform Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arco Platform Limited and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$46 is Arco Platform Limited’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -7.13%. On the other hand, Benefitfocus Inc.’s potential upside is 112.75% and its consensus target price is $53.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Benefitfocus Inc. looks more robust than Arco Platform Limited as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arco Platform Limited and Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 74.96% respectively. 0.44% are Arco Platform Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% are Benefitfocus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited has 99.55% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Arco Platform Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Benefitfocus Inc.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.