Contrasting of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform Limited 33 0.00 N/A -0.41 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.00 N/A 0.18 58.74

Table 1 demonstrates Arco Platform Limited and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arco Platform Limited and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Liquidity

Arco Platform Limited has a Current Ratio of 17.1 and a Quick Ratio of 16.8. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Arco Platform Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arco Platform Limited and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Arco Platform Limited has an average price target of $46, and a 3.37% upside potential. Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s average price target is $11.6, while its potential upside is 10.48%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Arco Platform Limited, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arco Platform Limited’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arco Platform Limited -5.4% 9.52% 37.34% 72.24% 0% 65.46% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year Arco Platform Limited has stronger performance than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.