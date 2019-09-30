Contrasting of Archrock Inc. (AROC) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock Inc. 10 -1.22 101.01M 0.34 32.11 USA Compression Partners LP 16 243.57 57.47M -0.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Archrock Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock Inc. 1,039,197,530.86% 5.2% 1.7% USA Compression Partners LP 352,576,687.12% -2.1% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Archrock Inc.’s 2.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 180.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Archrock Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor USA Compression Partners LP are 1.7 and 1 respectively. USA Compression Partners LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Archrock Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Archrock Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of USA Compression Partners LP is $18, which is potential 4.11% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Archrock Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 37.8% respectively. Archrock Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6% USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21%

For the past year Archrock Inc. was more bullish than USA Compression Partners LP.

Summary

Archrock Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors USA Compression Partners LP.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.