Contrasting of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) compete with each other in the Farm Products sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 42 0.37 N/A 2.91 14.10 Adecoagro S.A. 7 1.01 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) and Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.00% 8.7% 4.1% Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.1% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.96. Adecoagro S.A.’s 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Adecoagro S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Adecoagro S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Adecoagro S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0 0 2 3.00 Adecoagro S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s average price target is $51, while its potential upside is 21.81%. Competitively Adecoagro S.A. has a consensus price target of $8.5, with potential upside of 21.60%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is looking more favorable than Adecoagro S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Adecoagro S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.8% and 66.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company -3.39% -5.45% -3.35% -15.08% -7.74% 0.02% Adecoagro S.A. -3.51% -4.76% -11.05% -9.34% -12.47% -5.17%

For the past year Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had bullish trend while Adecoagro S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company beats Adecoagro S.A. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. Its Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour. The companyÂ’s Corn Processing segment provides sweeteners, starch, syrup, glucose, and dextrose; bio products; alcohol, amino acids, and other food and animal feed ingredients; and ethyl alcohol. This segment also offers corn gluten feed and meal, and distillersÂ’ grains; vegetable oil and protein meal; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; citric acids and glycols; glucose and native starch; and contract and private label pet treats and foods, and specialty ingredients. Its Oilseeds Processing segment processes soybeans and soft seeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial products industries; crude vegetable and salad oils; margarine, shortening, and other food products; partially refined oils; oilseed protein meals; peanuts, tree nuts, and peanut-derived ingredients; cottonseed flour for the pharmaceutical industry; cotton cellulose pulp for the chemical, paper, and filter markets; and agricultural commodity raw materials. The companyÂ’s Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients segment provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, natural health and nutrition products, and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; soy proteins, oils, and gluten-free ingredients; natural extracts and compounds; and gluten-free and high-protein pastas. The company also engages in the futures commission and insurance activities. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.