Contrasting of Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.51 N/A 17.98 4.96 Denison Mines Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Denison Mines Corp. 0.00% -13% -9.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arch Coal Inc. are 2.7 and 2.1. Competitively, Denison Mines Corp. has 2.1 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arch Coal Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denison Mines Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Arch Coal Inc. and Denison Mines Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Denison Mines Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Coal Inc.’s upside potential is 6.98% at a $80 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Coal Inc. and Denison Mines Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.3% respectively. Arch Coal Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 40.77%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of Denison Mines Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. was more bullish than Denison Mines Corp.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Denison Mines Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.