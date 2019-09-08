Contrasting of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA)

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA), both competing one another are Agricultural Chemicals companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 5 35.48 N/A -3.86 0.00 China Green Agriculture Inc. 6 0.07 N/A 5.55 0.76

Table 1 highlights Arcadia Biosciences Inc. and China Green Agriculture Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -179.4% -59.3% China Green Agriculture Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has a -2.02 beta, while its volatility is 302.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Green Agriculture Inc. has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, China Green Agriculture Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Green Agriculture Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. and China Green Agriculture Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 2.5%. About 33.31% of Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.6% of China Green Agriculture Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcadia Biosciences Inc. -20.94% -30.03% -63.32% -39.5% -66.07% -30.91% China Green Agriculture Inc. -2.75% -26.17% -27.34% -43.01% -68.25% -29.22%

For the past year Arcadia Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than China Green Agriculture Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors China Green Agriculture Inc. beats Arcadia Biosciences Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology trait company, develops traits that enhance food, feed, and fiber crops worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural yield traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and heat tolerance traits, as well as yield and agronomic trait stacks primarily for food crops, such as corn, rice, wheat, and soybean. It also provides agricultural product quality traits comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of nutritional supplements, medical foods, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising resistant starch and wheat whole grain flour quality grains programs, as well as post harvest quality program for tomatoes. Its traits are used to enhance crop yields by enabling plants to manage environmental and nutrient stresses, as well as enhance the quality and value of agricultural products. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. primarily has collaborations with Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Ltd.; Vilmorin & Cie; Bioceres S.A.; and Dow AgroSciences LLC for the development and commercialization of its traits in various crops and consumer products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.