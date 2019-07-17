Contrasting of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 8.08 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ARCA biopharma Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.