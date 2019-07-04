Contrasting of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

As Biotechnology businesses, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ARCA biopharma Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ARCA biopharma Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.89 beta. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 1.63 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, with potential upside of 2,133.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ARCA biopharma Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.