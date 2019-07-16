Contrasting of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and StarTek Inc. (NYSE:SRT). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.22 N/A 0.20 10.91 StarTek Inc. 8 0.45 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ARC Document Solutions Inc. and StarTek Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ARC Document Solutions Inc. and StarTek Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5% StarTek Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -5.5%

Risk & Volatility

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, StarTek Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. Its rival StarTek Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than StarTek Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares and 14% of StarTek Inc. shares. 4.9% are ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of StarTek Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88% StarTek Inc. 19.13% 5.36% 4.22% 35.1% 22.17% 15.19%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StarTek Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats StarTek Inc.

StarTek, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The companyÂ’s service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes. It offers technical and product support services through telephone, e-mail, chat, facsimile, and the Internet; and sales support services comprising lead generation, direct sales, account management and retention programs, and marketing analysis and modeling. The companyÂ’s provisioning and order processing services comprise full life cycle order management and technical sales support for high-end telecommunications services, such as wire-line, wireless, data, and customer premise equipment; order fallout from its clients' automated systems; and direct-to-consumer services, such as provisioning, order processing, and transfer of accounts between client service providers. Its receivables management services consist of first and third party collections services for clients in the telecommunication, cable and media, and healthcare industries; healthcare services include customer care, sales support, accounts receivable management, remote patient care, and medical triage to providers, payers, pharmaceutical, and medical devices; and industry-specific processes comprise training curriculum development, workforce management, customer analytics, quality monitoring services, and dispositions. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.