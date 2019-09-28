Contrasting of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)

This is a contrast between ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions Inc. 1 0.00 36.30M 0.20 9.64 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 57 2.08 127.28M -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ARC Document Solutions Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2,598,239,209.79% 6.4% 2.5% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 224,757,195.83% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.87 beta indicates that ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 87.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ARC Document Solutions Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 average target price and a 7.97% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ARC Document Solutions Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 0%. About 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year ARC Document Solutions Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance while ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has 44.88% stronger performance.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.