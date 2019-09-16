Contrasting of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 21.26 N/A -1.32 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 16.12 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.7 and a Quick Ratio of 12.7. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 414.29% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43% and 7%. Insiders owned roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.