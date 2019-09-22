Contrasting of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

This is a contrast between Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 21.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.85. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are 12.7 and 12.7 respectively. Its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares and 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. 40.87% are Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation was more bearish than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.