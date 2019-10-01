Contrasting of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2 0.00 31.32M -1.32 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 16 0.00 3.91M -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2,049,469,964.66% -87.5% -30.6% Aptorum Group Limited 23,943,661.97% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.7. The Current Ratio of rival Aptorum Group Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 33.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 43% and 0.02% respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 40.87%. Comparatively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -53.52% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.