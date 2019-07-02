Contrasting of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

This is a contrast between Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 27.70 N/A -1.32 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 179.82 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 73.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 12.7. Meanwhile, Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 94.60% and its average target price is $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.6% and 75.7%. Insiders owned 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -37.86% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.