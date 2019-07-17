Contrasting of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 23.69 N/A -1.32 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.84 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk & Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. In other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 while its Current Ratio is 12.7. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $75, while its potential upside is 59.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.6% and 0% respectively. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arbutus Biopharma Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.