Contrasting of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Both Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.91 N/A 1.48 9.11 Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.20 N/A 1.08 8.53

Table 1 highlights Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Arbor Realty Trust Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is presently more expensive than Lexington Realty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 2.2% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.58 beta means Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Arbor Realty Trust Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 6.64%. Lexington Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a -18.95% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. seems more appealing than Lexington Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.4% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares and 82.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, Lexington Realty Trust has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 3.7% -1.47% 12.46% 10.77% 47.06% 33.57% Lexington Realty Trust 2% 0.77% -3.67% 9.27% 12.48% 11.94%

For the past year Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. beats Lexington Realty Trust on 11 of the 11 factors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.