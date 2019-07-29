Contrasting of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 21.05 N/A -8.98 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.39 N/A -2.24 0.00

Demonstrates Aravive Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Risk & Volatility

Aravive Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.44 beta. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Aravive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aravive Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 4.6% respectively. Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aravive Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.