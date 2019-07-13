Contrasting of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

This is a contrast between Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 21.67 N/A -8.98 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.44 shows that Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aravive Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Aravive Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aravive Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 3.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.