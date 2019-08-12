Contrasting of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.33 N/A -7.90 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aravive Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aravive Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk and Volatility

Aravive Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.19 beta. In other hand, Dare Bioscience Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aravive Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Aravive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has stronger performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.