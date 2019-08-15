Contrasting of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Both Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 11.53 N/A -7.90 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aravive Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.19 shows that Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30% of Aravive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 16.57% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.