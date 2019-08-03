Contrasting of Aravive Inc. (ARAV) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

As Biotechnology companies, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aravive Inc. 6 23.88 N/A -7.90 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Demonstrates Aravive Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta, while its volatility is 119.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, aTyr Pharma Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aravive Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30% and 35.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Aravive Inc. has 86.08% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.