Contrasting of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.7 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 23 and 23 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.44% and an $7.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 84.45% and its consensus price target is $28. The results provided earlier shows that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aratana Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.