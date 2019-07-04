Contrasting of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

As Biotechnology companies, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.62 N/A -0.32 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.77 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.45 beta indicates that Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

6.7 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 27.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 1% respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.