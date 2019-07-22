Contrasting of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.23 N/A -0.32 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.82 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

$7.5 is Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 52.44%. Competitively Cellectis S.A. has a consensus price target of $38.67, with potential upside of 148.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cellectis S.A. seems more appealing than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance while Cellectis S.A. has 14.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.