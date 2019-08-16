Contrasting of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQXP) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Both Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.37 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -22.2% Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5%

Volatility and Risk

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -7.46 and it happens to be 846.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lannett Company Inc.’s 140.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.8 while its Quick Ratio is 20.8. On the competitive side is, Lannett Company Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lannett Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Lannett Company Inc. is $9, which is potential 38.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.9% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.63% of Lannett Company Inc. shares. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Lannett Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61% Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54%

For the past year Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Lannett Company Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lannett Company Inc. beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.