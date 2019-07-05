Contrasting of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Since Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.02 N/A -3.69 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 21.08 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Vical Incorporated is 18.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.4. Vical Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 357.52% at a $21 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 38.6%. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Vical Incorporated has weaker performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.