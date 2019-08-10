Contrasting of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

As Biotechnology companies, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.96 N/A -3.69 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$21 is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 446.88%. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 207.38%. The data provided earlier shows that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders owned 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.