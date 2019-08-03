Contrasting of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.46 N/A -3.69 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 114.87 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$21 is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 534.44%. Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 81.40%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 90% respectively. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.7%. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.