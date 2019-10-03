Contrasting of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 17.44M -3.69 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 492,418,894.88% 0% -112.7% Altimmune Inc. 562,816,493.85% -87.3% -71%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.4. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.