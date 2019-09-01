Contrasting of Aquantia Corp. (AQ) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)

Both Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.40 N/A -0.61 0.00 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.36 N/A 0.88 11.80

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Liquidity

Aquantia Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Aquantia Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aquantia Corp. and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.2% and 0.3% respectively. 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -9.28% -2.08% -11.3% -8.32% 15.5% -20.37%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has 49.71% stronger performance while China Customer Relations Centers Inc. has -20.37% weaker performance.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.