Contrasting of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 362.35 N/A -0.77 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 328 4.51 N/A 20.54 14.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $386.5, while its potential upside is 30.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.