Contrasting of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

We are contrasting AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 391.49 N/A -0.77 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.00 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.