Contrasting of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

We will be comparing the differences between AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 374.93 N/A -0.77 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 3.1% respectively. 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.