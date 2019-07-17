Contrasting of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 465.55 N/A -0.77 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 4.02 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 highlights AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Its rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively the consensus price target of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, which is potential 24.12% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares and 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.