Contrasting of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 392.71 N/A -0.77 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.11 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares and 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.