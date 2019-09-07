Contrasting of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 6 11.60 N/A -0.34 0.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 64 14.78 N/A -2.12 0.00

Demonstrates Apyx Medical Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Apyx Medical Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0.00% -114.7% -59.4%

Risk and Volatility

Apyx Medical Corporation has a beta of 0.12 and its 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s beta is 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Apyx Medical Corporation is 10.7 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Apyx Medical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apyx Medical Corporation and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 6.38% for Apyx Medical Corporation with consensus target price of $8. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 consensus target price and a -5.21% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Apyx Medical Corporation is looking more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares and 86.7% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares. Insiders owned 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares. Competitively, 5.14% are Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -0.61% -2.77% 6.35% 46.69% 155.35% 67.05%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation was less bullish than Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Summary

Apyx Medical Corporation beats Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.