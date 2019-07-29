Contrasting of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical Corporation 7 12.62 N/A -0.29 0.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.62 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Apyx Medical Corporation and Akers Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 120.7% 99.5% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -100.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.1 beta indicates that Apyx Medical Corporation is 90.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Akers Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has -0.95 beta which makes it 195.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Apyx Medical Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.6 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akers Biosciences Inc. are 3.4 and 3.1 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akers Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Apyx Medical Corporation and Akers Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Apyx Medical Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Akers Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.77% are Apyx Medical Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Akers Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apyx Medical Corporation 1.22% 53.99% -30.41% -12.93% 58.63% -10.65% Akers Biosciences Inc. -1.36% -7.5% -19.57% -68.27% -78.54% -33.45%

For the past year Apyx Medical Corporation was less bearish than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Apyx Medical Corporation beats Akers Biosciences Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.