Contrasting of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 16.40 N/A 0.65 68.14

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.61. Xencor Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

The upside potential is 199.56% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $6.83. Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $41, with potential downside of -7.64%. The results provided earlier shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 86.1% respectively. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Xencor Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.