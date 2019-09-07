Contrasting of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptose Biosciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 153.16% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.