Contrasting of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00

Demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Verastem Inc. has a 2.91 beta and it is 191.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Verastem Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6, with potential upside of 154.24%. Verastem Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 275.94% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 47% of Verastem Inc. shares. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.4%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.