Contrasting of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Its Competitors

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aptose Biosciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.80% -152.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Aptose Biosciences Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$6 is the consensus target price of Aptose Biosciences Inc., with a potential upside of 151.05%. The potential upside of the competitors is 180.77%. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s peers beat Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.