Contrasting of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility & Risk

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 142.91% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $6.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.1% and 8.2%. Insiders owned roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.