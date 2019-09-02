Contrasting of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 147.44 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, and a 148.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.