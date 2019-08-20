Contrasting of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Both Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 118.72 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.61 and its 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand, has 2.24 beta which makes it 124.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 164.32% at a $6 consensus target price. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $165.4 consensus target price and a 36.19% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.