Contrasting of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, with potential upside of 138.81%. On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 512.96% and its average price target is $35. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares and 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 20.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.