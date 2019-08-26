Contrasting of Aptorum Group Limited (APM) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group Limited 19 1211.53 N/A -0.53 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1990.18 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptorum Group Limited and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptorum Group Limited and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Aptorum Group Limited’s upside potential is 37.50% at a $22 average price target. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 21.98% and its average price target is $61. The data provided earlier shows that Aptorum Group Limited appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptorum Group Limited and Zogenix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.02% and 0%. Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders are 29.39%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Aptorum Group Limited was more bullish than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats Zogenix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.